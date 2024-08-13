Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 348.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $154.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.