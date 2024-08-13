Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 348.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWVGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $154.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

