Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 348.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.96 and a 12-month high of $154.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.88.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.593 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
