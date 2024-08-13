Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Decreases By 72.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 555,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

WKME stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.15. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.09.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WKME. Citigroup dropped their target price on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WalkMe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 204,100 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 35.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 271,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.