Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 93.3%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
WBND stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.
Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF
About Western Asset Total Return ETF
The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
