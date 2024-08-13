Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 93.3%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WBND stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBND. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

