Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

SLNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of -1.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 2,170 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $90,141.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $313,478.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,224. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.