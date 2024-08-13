Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $179.0 million-$182.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.2 million.

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

