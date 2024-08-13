Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SMBC opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $900,435 in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.