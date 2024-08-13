SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

