Stifel Nicolaus Increases Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $360.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.44.

Shares of PANW opened at $331.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.81. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $201.17 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,233,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $757,321,000 after buying an additional 114,742 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

