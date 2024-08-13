Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

STBI stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Sturgis Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

