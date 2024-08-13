Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.14.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

