Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

NYSE:SLVM opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 149.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 534.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

