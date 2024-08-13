Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) PT Lowered to $4.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.10. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 850.20% and a negative net margin of 1,656.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 34,837 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $178,365.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 1,293,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 576.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.