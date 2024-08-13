TD Cowen Cuts Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $18.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on CLMT
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Up 4.0 %
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Calumet Specialty Products Partners
In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.