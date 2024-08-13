Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telos

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.98. Telos has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld purchased 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,232.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,039.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 363,397 shares of company stock worth $1,532,175 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.