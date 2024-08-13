Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Shares of EL opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

