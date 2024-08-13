Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arhaus alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARHS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Arhaus’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arhaus

In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth $21,034,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $6,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $8,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.