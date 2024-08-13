The Chemours Company (CC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Chemours has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemours to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Chemours stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

