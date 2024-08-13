The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.71.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

