The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Neutral

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CYTK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.65.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,832 shares of company stock worth $9,087,691 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

