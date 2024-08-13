The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 10th

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

NYSE GRC opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $960.63 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

