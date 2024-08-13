The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

LSXMA opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

