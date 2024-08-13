The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

PGR opened at $222.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $124.06 and a one year high of $229.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

