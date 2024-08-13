The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON TRIG opened at GBX 101 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of GBX 93.30 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 117.20 ($1.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.55 and a beta of 0.21.
About The Renewables Infrastructure Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Renewables Infrastructure Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.