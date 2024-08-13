Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,442,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

