Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $12.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,786.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,587,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $1,545,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

