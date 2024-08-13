Truist Financial Raises Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target to $10.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.23. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.