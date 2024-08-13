Turbo (TURBO) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

Turbo (TURBO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Turbo token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Turbo has a market cap of $270.11 million and $63.21 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Turbo has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00396138 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $67,856,377.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

