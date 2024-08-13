TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 over the last 90 days.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

