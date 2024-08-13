TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get TWFG alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at TWFG

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

In other news, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janice E. Zwinggi bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,991. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.