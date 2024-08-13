TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get TWFG alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

View Our Latest Report on TWFG

TWFG Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at TWFG

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.