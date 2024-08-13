TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWFG. UBS Group started coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TWFG currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.36.

TWFG stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

In other TWFG news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

