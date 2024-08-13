UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in UDR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

