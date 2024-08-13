USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

USCB Financial stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.41.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USCB Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,219.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,627.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,408 shares in the company, valued at $963,219.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $164,626. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.