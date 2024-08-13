VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stake Raised by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

