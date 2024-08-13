Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.