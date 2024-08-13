Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
VWOB stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $64.50.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
