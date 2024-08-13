Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.