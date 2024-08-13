Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

VTWV opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $109.96 and a twelve month high of $154.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

