Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Holdings Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

