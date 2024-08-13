Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vast Renewables Trading Down 21.1 %

NASDAQ:VSTEW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Vast Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51.

Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.

