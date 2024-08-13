Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vast Renewables Trading Down 21.1 %
NASDAQ:VSTEW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Vast Renewables has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.51.
Vast Renewables Limited is a construction company in the Construction Materials industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vast Renewables
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Qualcomm the Next AI-Powered Millionaire-Maker Stock?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.