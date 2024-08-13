Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.43. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%.

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

