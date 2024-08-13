Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $262.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.