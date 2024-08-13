Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the July 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Versus Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VS opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 7,480.35% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Versus Systems from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

