Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $17,261.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,901.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.98 or 0.00591012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00104933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00253274 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070910 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,032,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

