Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Viant Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a P/E ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

