Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Wanchain has a market cap of $31.48 million and $1.38 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,162,027 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

