WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 81.2% in July

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. WaveDancer has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
