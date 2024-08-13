WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Up 81.2% in July

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVD opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. WaveDancer has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

WaveDancer Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WaveDancer stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WaveDancer, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WAVD Free Report ) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 1.49% of WaveDancer worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.