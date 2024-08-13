WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $112.99 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $112.99 million and $5.51 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03283999 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,246,977.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

