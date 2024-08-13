Webis (LON:WEB) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). Approximately 282,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 311,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £3.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.75.
Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.
