Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 138,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of WY opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

