Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 17.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 61.3 %

Shares of WHLR opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,395,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

